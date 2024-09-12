Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $31.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cousins Properties traded as high as $28.84 and last traded at $28.81, with a volume of 401022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.73.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $168,695.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at $846,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,781,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,722,000 after purchasing an additional 916,508 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 554.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 185,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 156,988 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 246,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 136,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,353,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,412,000 after buying an additional 456,251 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 58.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.24.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.61). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $212.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 261.22%.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

