Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 19th. Analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 0.3 %

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.33. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $83.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. CL King lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Argus lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

