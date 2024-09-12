Craig Hallum Reiterates Buy Rating for American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC)

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Craig Hallum in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.48% from the company’s previous close.

AMSC has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm raised their price target on American Superconductor from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.37 million, a PE ratio of -56.23 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $32.70.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $40.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.55 million. American Superconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. As a group, analysts predict that American Superconductor will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

