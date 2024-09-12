Craig Mathieson Sells 660,000 Shares of Shaver Shop Group Limited (ASX:SSG) Stock

Shaver Shop Group Limited (ASX:SSG – Get Free Report) insider Craig Mathieson sold 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.16 ($0.77), for a total transaction of A$766,920.00 ($511,280.00).

Shaver Shop Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.70, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Shaver Shop Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.47%. Shaver Shop Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.67%.

Shaver Shop Group Company Profile

Shaver Shop Group Limited engages in the retailing of personal care and grooming products in Australia and New Zealand. It offers electric shavers, beard trimmers, hair clippers, body groomers, head shavers, manual shavers, oral care, massage and wellness, and skincare and haircare products for men; and hair removal, hair styling, beauty, oral care, massage and exercise, and fragrance products for women.

