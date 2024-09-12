Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,339.35

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,339.35 ($56.75) and traded as high as GBX 4,690 ($61.33). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 4,650 ($60.81), with a volume of 30,714 shares.

CWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.65) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Cranswick from GBX 4,921 ($64.35) to GBX 5,312 ($69.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,538.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,339.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of £2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,214.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44.

In other news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 8,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,519 ($59.10), for a total transaction of £370,422.43 ($484,402.29). In related news, insider Adam Couch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,757 ($62.21), for a total value of £1,189,250 ($1,555,185.04). Also, insider Mark Bottomley sold 8,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,519 ($59.10), for a total transaction of £370,422.43 ($484,402.29). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,198 shares of company stock valued at $155,971,803. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

