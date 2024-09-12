Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 17.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 282.2% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 15,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,481,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth about $10,771,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Crocs by 242.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 39,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $1,136,921.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,075 shares in the company, valued at $22,750,355.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $247,424.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,653.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $1,136,921.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,750,355.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,140,855 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs stock opened at $128.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.18. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $165.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CROX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.27.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

