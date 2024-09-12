Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,760 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,193,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after acquiring an additional 934,841 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $2,511,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $2,078,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,256,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,095,000 after buying an additional 76,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 213,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 67,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CCRN. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

In related news, insider Karen Mote sold 13,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $236,199.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at $421,807.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $33,473.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $130,882.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen Mote sold 13,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $236,199.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at $421,807.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCRN opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.63. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $339.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.75 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

