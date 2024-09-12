CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Rating Increased to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CFB. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CrossFirst Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares Trading Down 1.5 %

CFB opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $830.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.03. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $19.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.66 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 14.43%. On average, research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CrossFirst Bankshares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 182.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $177,000. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.