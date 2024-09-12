Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Director Zenon S. Nie Purchases 11,915 Shares

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) Director Zenon S. Nie acquired 11,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $56,477.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,593.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Crown Crafts Stock Performance

CRWS opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.85. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $5.97.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.21 million during the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.85%.

Crown Crafts Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Crafts

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new position in Crown Crafts during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 242,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Crafts

(Get Free Report)

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.