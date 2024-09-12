Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 3,752 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 110.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,459,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,473,608,000 after purchasing an additional 321,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,468,301,000 after buying an additional 17,552,921 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,224,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,601,694,000 after buying an additional 1,979,022 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,078,167,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Amphenol by 77.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,437,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $298,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,738 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 106,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $6,804,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,743,640.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 106,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $6,804,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,743,640.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $5,818,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Up 2.1 %

Amphenol stock opened at $62.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APH. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.04.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

