Culp (NYSE:CULP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of Culp stock opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. Culp has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05. Culp had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Culp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,640 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.89% of Culp worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
