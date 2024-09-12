Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 17,300 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $443,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 665,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,060,866.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,387 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $371,221.51.

On Monday, August 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $451,184.00.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $26.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $29.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.35 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGH. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 47,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mill Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 500,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after buying an additional 33,998 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LEGH. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

