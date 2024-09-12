CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Raised to Strong Sell at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on CVR Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sector underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho began coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on CVR Energy from $33.75 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com downgraded CVR Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded CVR Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $27.00.

CVR Energy Price Performance

NYSE CVI opened at $21.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.49. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $38.07.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.39. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CVR Energy will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 820.5% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 45,560.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

