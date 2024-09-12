CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 72.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CVRx from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of CVRx from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of CVRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CVRx in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Get CVRx alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVRx

CVRx Price Performance

Shares of CVRX opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.27. CVRx has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 8.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 million. CVRx had a negative net margin of 122.52% and a negative return on equity of 77.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVRx will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CVRx

In other CVRx news, CEO Kevin Hykes purchased 30,000 shares of CVRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 38,500 shares of company stock worth $322,545 in the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVRX. Johnson & Johnson lifted its position in CVRx by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson & Johnson now owns 4,103,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,723,000 after acquiring an additional 607,855 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVRx by 70.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 253,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 105,198 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CVRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVRx by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 594,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after buying an additional 31,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

CVRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.