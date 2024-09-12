Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 11,039 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,039 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 770.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,552,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,955,000 after buying an additional 6,684,499 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,186,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,264,000 after acquiring an additional 74,690 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,625,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,372,000 after acquiring an additional 38,653 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,534,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,478,000 after purchasing an additional 724,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $80,283,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL stock opened at $63.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $64.25. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.39.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on XEL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XEL

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.