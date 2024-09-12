Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,090,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,236 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in AerCap by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,080,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,951,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,412,000. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,330,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $92.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.83. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $57.30 and a 52-week high of $98.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. AerCap’s payout ratio is 6.51%.

AER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.38.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

