Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 1,828 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,624 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Workday by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Workday by 614.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Workday by 57.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.15.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $255.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $311.28. The firm has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $17,525,885.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,059,998.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $17,525,885.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,059,998.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total value of $812,365.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,106,379.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,402 shares of company stock worth $119,914,724 over the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

