Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 8,292 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,011.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 38,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $87.19 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.48. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.51%.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.58.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

