Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $5.19 Million Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 903.8% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 192,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. HSBC upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

TTWO stock opened at $152.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.93. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.34 and a 12-month high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.