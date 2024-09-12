Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $5.46 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,601 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 46,670 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 61,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on F. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.3 %

F opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

