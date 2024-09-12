Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $5.65 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 1.4% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,502,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 68.5% during the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZO. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,112.71.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,119.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,074.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3,006.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,375.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

