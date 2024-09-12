Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $6.36 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,417 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 1,310.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEM. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.46.

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,452.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,469 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,378.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,452.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,700 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $50.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.49. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.46.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

