Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $6.55 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Exelon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.3% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 6.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.82.

Exelon Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $39.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.