Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $7.36 Million Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $7,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. StockNews.com cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.00.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,037.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $399.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $235.79 and a 52 week high of $443.87.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

