Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,995 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5,487.8% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 134,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,446,000 after acquiring an additional 131,708 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 43.7% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 57.8% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $176.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.95. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.31 and a 52-week high of $187.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

