Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,129 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 41.4% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Centene by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC opened at $73.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.64. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Articles

