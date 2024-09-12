Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,767 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,825 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,053 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,068,991,000 after purchasing an additional 105,236 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in First Solar by 11.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $472,963,000 after buying an additional 279,719 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in First Solar by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,861,000 after acquiring an additional 351,540 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $298,123,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $175,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $239.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.84 and its 200 day moving average is $208.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.65. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $306.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.71 million. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on First Solar from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.25.

In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $769,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,506 shares of company stock valued at $2,827,217. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

