Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 83.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,059,179 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $7,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 105,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 72,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,660,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,456,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,386,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,758 shares in the company, valued at $357,151.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STAG Industrial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $39.22 on Thursday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.24. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.09.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 148.00%.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

