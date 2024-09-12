Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 133 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $8,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth $50,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHTR. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.93.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $327.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.90. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

