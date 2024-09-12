Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 3,544 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,960 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.95.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $117.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

