Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1,412.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $34.39 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.67 and a 12-month high of $62.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.70.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Day bought 2,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,684.84. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,337.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

