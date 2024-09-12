DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

DBV Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $73.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 638.21% and a negative return on equity of 74.41%. The company had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DBV Technologies stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

