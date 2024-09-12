Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.19% from the stock’s previous close.

AXL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research raised American Axle & Manufacturing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

AXL opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $664.17 million, a PE ratio of -80.71 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $7,102,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $7,024,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 263.9% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 698,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 506,476 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 74.7% in the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 468,573 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,669,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,565,000 after buying an additional 465,585 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

