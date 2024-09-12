Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims BHP Group (LON:BHP) Target Price to GBX 2,100

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,250 ($29.42) to GBX 2,100 ($27.46) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.69) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.15) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,720 ($35.57) to GBX 2,650 ($34.65) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 4,400 ($57.54) to GBX 4,500 ($58.85) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,710 ($35.44).

LON:BHP opened at GBX 1,983.50 ($25.94) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,126.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,230.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £100.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,680.93, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.26. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,941.10 ($25.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,707.50 ($35.41).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 9,491.53%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

