Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Target Price to GBX 6,000

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,200 ($81.08) to GBX 6,000 ($78.46) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RIO. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,700 ($100.69) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 5,900 ($77.15) to GBX 5,800 ($75.85) in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.54) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,500 ($85.00) to GBX 6,430 ($84.09) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 6,271.67 ($82.01).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 4,630.50 ($60.55) on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,509 ($58.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,910 ($77.29). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,914.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,146.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of £57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 927.96, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 6,833.67%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

