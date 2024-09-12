Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Deutsche Telekom Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $30.56 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

