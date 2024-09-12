Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Shares Up 5.8%

Devolver Digital, Inc. (LON:DEVO – Get Free Report) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 34.40 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 34.40 ($0.45). 180,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 227,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.43).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devolver Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Devolver Digital
Devolver Digital Price Performance
About Devolver Digital
Devolver Digital Inc develops, publishes video games for PC and mobile devices in the United States and internationally. Devolver Digital Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Austin, Texas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Devolver Digital
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Devolver Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devolver Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.