Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Shares Up 5.8%

Devolver Digital, Inc. (LON:DEVO – Get Free Report) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 34.40 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 34.40 ($0.45). 180,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 227,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.43).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devolver Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 34.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of £161.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,720.00 and a beta of -0.43.

Devolver Digital Inc develops, publishes video games for PC and mobile devices in the United States and internationally. Devolver Digital Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Austin, Texas.

