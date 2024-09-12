Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Purchases £8,285.16 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider Javier Ferrán bought 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,444 ($31.96) per share, with a total value of £8,285.16 ($10,834.52).

Diageo Trading Up 0.7 %

DGE stock opened at GBX 2,434 ($31.83) on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,165.60 ($28.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,268.50 ($42.74). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,474.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,673.55. The firm has a market cap of £54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,858.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 6,106.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.85) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.23) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.62) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.46) to GBX 2,400 ($31.38) in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,008 ($39.34).

View Our Latest Analysis on DGE

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.