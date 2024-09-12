Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Purchases £8,285.16 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider Javier Ferrán bought 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,444 ($31.96) per share, with a total value of £8,285.16 ($10,834.52).
Diageo Trading Up 0.7 %
DGE stock opened at GBX 2,434 ($31.83) on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,165.60 ($28.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,268.50 ($42.74). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,474.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,673.55. The firm has a market cap of £54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,858.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.36.
Diageo Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 6,106.87%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
