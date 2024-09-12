Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.20.
DGII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Digi International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Digi International from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Digi International
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Digi International Price Performance
Digi International stock opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.11. Digi International has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.57 million, a P/E ratio of 68.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.00.
Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Digi International
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Digi International
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.