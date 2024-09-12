Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.20.

DGII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Digi International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Digi International from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Digi International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Digi International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Digi International Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,887,000 after acquiring an additional 291,618 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 62,402 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 1,814.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 54,746 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 338,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,819,000 after buying an additional 41,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Digi International stock opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.11. Digi International has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.57 million, a P/E ratio of 68.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Digi International

(Get Free Report

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.