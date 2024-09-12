Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.86% of Digi International worth $7,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 687.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Digi International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 92.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digi International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DGII shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Digi International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Digi International from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Digi International Stock Performance

DGII opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.11. The stock has a market cap of $943.57 million, a P/E ratio of 68.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.07. Digi International Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Digi International had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Digi International

(Free Report)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.