Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,346,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178,713 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370,768 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,792,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,220,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:D opened at $57.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $58.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.45.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

