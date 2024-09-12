Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D stock opened at $57.23 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $58.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

