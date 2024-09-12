Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Position Raised by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth $62,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $407.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $435.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.50. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.05 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DPZ. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $493.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.