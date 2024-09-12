Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Lowered to $510.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $493.00 to $430.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $612.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Domino’s Pizza from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $530.00 to $580.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $513.64.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $407.97 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $330.05 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $435.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,036,544,000 after purchasing an additional 222,949 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,859,000. Marshfield Associates boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 713,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $368,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 635,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $315,685,000 after acquiring an additional 138,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $208,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.