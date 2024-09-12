Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 1,054 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,377.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $87.19 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.48. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on GEHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.58.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

