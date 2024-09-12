Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 3,055 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,272,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,348,000 after acquiring an additional 790,686 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,621,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,297,000 after purchasing an additional 457,666 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 39,180,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,663,000 after buying an additional 383,496 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 27.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,095,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,988,000 after buying an additional 233,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 584,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,938,000 after buying an additional 103,768 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHC opened at $36.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $37.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.89.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

