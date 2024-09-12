Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 3,847 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLPA. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 146,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after buying an additional 14,044 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 295,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 90,297 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,555 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $47.21 on Thursday. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.