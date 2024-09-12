Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 783 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 334,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,984,044.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 255,281,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,253,071,059. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.4 %

OXY opened at $50.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $49.90 and a 52 week high of $71.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.58.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

