Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 80.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 71.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $23.47.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on KVUE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

