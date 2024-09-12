Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $30,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. FBN Securities raised CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.16.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $20,925,726.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,576,497.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $253.53 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.59 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $281.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.61. The firm has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.36, a PEG ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

